Dropbox to release new beta app with full macOS Monterey support later this year

Earlier this year, Dropbox warned its Mac users about compatibility issues with macOS Monterey 12.3 and later due to some internal system changes. While users are still waiting for an update, Dropbox confirmed today that a new beta app with full support for macOS Monterey will be available later this year.

Dropbox app not working as expected for Mac users

A Dropbox representative wrote a comment on the company’s official forum (via MacRumors) to confirm that the Dropbox team is still working on an update for its Mac users with full support for the latest macOS versions.

According to the representative, a new public beta of the Dropbox app for macOS will be available “early in Q4,” which suggests that the update will arrive sometime between October and December 2022 for everyone. The company asks users experiencing any issues to access Dropbox via a web browser, iOS device, or Windows PC in the meantime.

It’s worth noting that it’s still possible to use Dropbox on Macs running macOS Monterey, but the app won’t work as expected. For example, it’s no longer possible to open online-only files (placeholders) stored in the cloud. That’s because macOS 12.3 no longer supports an old extension used by cloud services, which has also affected Microsoft OneDrive.

Here’s what the company says:

A public beta for full support of macOS will be available in early Q4. For now, you can still double-click to open files in Finder. Everything else is working as usual. Your experience on PC devices, dropbox.com, and from the latest iOS and Android apps remains unaffected.

Of course, users interested in being the first to receive the new beta version once it becomes available must turn on the option to receive “early releases” in the Dropbox app settings. Previously, the company had promised to release this new beta app compatible with macOS Monterey in March, but clearly Dropbox needed more time to work on it.

Back in March, Dropbox released an update to its macOS app to add support for Apple Silicon Macs. However, this update is still affected by the compatibility issues with macOS 12.3 and later. You can download the latest version of the Dropbox app from its official website.

