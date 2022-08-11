Weather Strip for iOS gets air quality forecasts to keep an eye on smoke, smog, and ozone

Weather Strip, the unique weather app for iPhone and iPad is out with an update today that delivers detailed air quality data and forecasts, more detailed views for temperature, and wind, and more.

The new Weather Strip update for iPhone and iPad is now available with the main new features being around air quality. Here’s how developer Math Easel describes the changes:

“Air quality data will be shown by default to all Weather Strip users. The settings screen will include an option to show either the air quality description (“Good”, “Moderate”, “Unhealthy”, etc.); the raw AQI number (0 – 500); or to not show any air quality information at all. The US EPA has more information on how to interpret the AQI metric.“

Along with that, you can tap the Weather Strip air quality reading to get more details and see a map view with AQI for locations nearby.

World Air Quality Index Project provides a current estimate from nearby monitoring stations, and daily forecasts for the next 5 days.

Foreca provides a nowcast and hourly forecast for the next 3 days. (Premium subscription only.)

Smaller additions to the app include a reversible wind arrow, enhanced detail views for temperature and wind, and tweaks to legends and widgets.

Weather Strip for iPhone and iPad is available from the App Store as a free download with $1.99/month, $8.99/year, or $16.99/year in-app subscriptions to unlock all the features.

Important note: not all Weather Strip features are available everywhere as some of the data is powered by NOAA and is US-specific.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: