Apple @ Work Podcast: I haven’t had a stable device in the summer in ten years

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kolide. Kolide can help you nail third-party audits and internal compliance goals with endpoint security for your entire fleet. Learn more here.
Sponsored by Hexnode: Hexnode UEM offers an award-winning Unified Endpoint Management solution. Sign up for a free trial to learn more.
In this episode of Apple @ Work, Alcyr Araujo from Mosyle joins the show to discuss in-depth about what changes Apple IT managers should expect this fall with iOS 16, iPadOS16, and macOS Ventura.
Links
- Rapid Security Response enables IT to receive fast software updates for macOS and iOS
- iOS 16 brings Passkey support to the enterprise
Connect with Bradley
Listen and subscribe
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel