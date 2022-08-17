Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 start at $270, Nomad 20% off iPhone accessory sale, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs to mark the halfway point through the week, and Apple Watch Series 7 on sale from $270 lead the way. A 20% off Nomad sale also has its new Base One 15W MagSafe charger at $80, and you can now score AirPods 3 in stock at $150. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 on sale from $270

Several retailers are now discounting an assortment of Apple Watch Series 7 models with better than Prime Day prices. Right now, the 41mm GPS Aluminum styles start at $289 and is down from its usual $399 price tag with the price dropping at checkout – this is the second-best discount to date at $110 off. The larger 45mm styles are also on sale, with the prices dropping to as low as $270 in several colorways from the usual $429 going rate.

Regardless of which style you’re looking at, this is Apple’s latest fitness companion which comes backed by a noticeably larger screen. From there, Apple Watch Series 7 also sports a new fast-charging mode, which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just eight minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous-generation models, as well. Then head below for more.

Nomad’s new Base One 15W MagSafe charger hits $80

Nomad today is rolling out an end of summer sale and taking 20% off a curated assortment of iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple accessories. Our top pick is the new Base One 15W MagSafe Charger for $80. Normally fetching $100, this is marking the second-best price to date at $20 off while also coming within $10 of the all-time low from back in May.

Arriving as one of Nomad’s latest chargers, the new Base One packs MFi-certified MagSafe charging out of the box that can refuel your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset at 15W speeds. Pairing solid metal with a unique glass design, it’ll also look the part for your Apple setup be it the desk or nightstand. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

AirPods 3 are finally back in stock and discounted to $150

After seeing a refurbished offer go live yesterday, those who are holding out for a chance to score new condition AirPods 3 are finally in luck. Listings have largely been out of stock for over a month, and today, Amazon is finally restocking virtual store shelves with some savings attached. Right now, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are now on sale for $150. That’s down from the usual $179 price tag, the first discount in over a month, and $29 in savings.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

