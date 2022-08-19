9to5Mac Happy Hour 395: iOS 16 beta 6, iPhone 14 event date, Stage Manager thoughts

Apple seems to want to shove more ads down our throats. Benjamin and Zac discuss the careful line Apple must walk to not lose customers at the expense of infinite revenue growth. Also, iOS 16 beta 6 is out as Apple heads to weekly beta cycle ahead of an expected iPhone 14 event on September 7. Plus, Zac finally had a chance to try out Stage Manager and put it through its paces.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Bloomberg: iPhone 14 event slated for September 7, release on September 16
- Report: iPhone 14 Pro price increase could be $100, offset by more storage
- watchOS 9 beta 6 is now available to developers and public testers
- Apple sets new deadline for corporate employees to return to the office three days a week
- iOS 16 beta 6 gives users more control over battery percentage in Low Power Mode
- iOS 16 beta 6 now available as Apple finalizes features ahead of September launch
- Report: Apple wants to triple its revenue from ads business, likely expanding Search Ads to Maps app
- Apple September event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, iOS 16 release date, and more.
