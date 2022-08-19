9to5Mac Happy Hour 395: iOS 16 beta 6, iPhone 14 event date, Stage Manager thoughts

Aug. 19th 2022

Apple seems to want to shove more ads down our throats. Benjamin and Zac discuss the careful line Apple must walk to not lose customers at the expense of infinite revenue growth. Also, iOS 16 beta 6 is out as Apple heads to weekly beta cycle ahead of an expected iPhone 14 event on September 7. Plus, Zac finally had a chance to try out Stage Manager and put it through its paces.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

