Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 up to $150 off, Philips Hue HomeKit bulbs from $20, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by Apple Watch Series 7 models on sale from $290; Amazon lows ahead of next month’s keynote event. Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 TVs are also up for grabs at the best prices yet with their unique designs and AirPlay 2 in tow from $740. Plus, Philips Hue Color/White Ambiance smart bulbs from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 7 sees Amazon clearance from $290

Amazon is now beginning to clear out Apple Watch Series 7 models ahead of next month’s keynote event. Leading the way we have the 45mm GPS Blue Aluminum offering at $320. That’s down from the usual $429 price tag and marking a new Amazon all-time low at $109 off; this is also $9 under our previous mention, too. The more affordable 41mm styles are also on sale courtesy of Amazon and starting at $290. Still delivering Apple’s latest fitness experience, Apple Watch Series 7 comes centered around a larger and brighter screen than previous generations. If the all-day battery life wasn’t enough, the new fast-charging mode ensures you can wear the tracker overnight for monitoring sleep alongside all of the other workout stats like heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen levels.

Also included in the sale, Amazon is marking down cellular models and higher-end stainless steel styles, as well. Combining the two specs, the 45mm GPS + Cellular Graphite Apple Watch Series 7 is now down to the all-time low of $599. You’d more regularly pay $749, with today’s price cut delivering $150 savings and the best price yet. You’re getting all of the same features noted above, just with an untethered design that can be used without your iPhone being around as well as the even more luxurious stainless steel finish.

Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 TVs at new lows from $740

Woot is now discounting nearly the entire lineup of Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 4K AirPlay 2 TVs. Shipping is free for Prime members, though you’ll have to pay a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Starting at $739.99 for the 43-inch model, this is down from the usual $998 price tag you’d pay at Amazon and delivers a new all-time low. We last saw the model at $848 back in July, with today’s price cut saving you $258. Those same all-time low savings apply to the rest of the lineup at up to $1,198 off, which is detailed below.

Across the board, Samsung’s new iteration of Frame TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates much the same as before, but with a new Matte Display anti-glare screen. That helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

Philips Hue Color/White Ambiance smart bulbs from $20

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart bulbs to some of the best prices of the summer. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25, and you’ll need to clip each of the listings’ on-page coupons. Our top pick brings the Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb for $55. Down from $65, this is one of the lowest prices of the year, the second-best since its MSRP bumped up in May, and good for $10 in savings.

Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Insta360 Link review: The new webcam king [Video]

Apex Pro Mini Wireless review: SteelSeries delivers adjustable switches in a 60% board [Video]

Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: