Twitter is becoming a true podcast platform with latest Spaces update

Filipe Espósito

- Aug. 25th 2022 1:55 pm PT

Twitter is becoming a true podcast platform with latest Spaces update
0

Back in 2020, Twitter announced the Twitter Spaces platform, which lets users host and join live audio rooms. Since then, Twitter has introduced multiple new features to Spaces, including the option to record the sessions to listen to them later. However, Twitter is now becoming a true podcast platform with the latest update to Spaces.

The company announced on Thursday that podcasts are coming to Twitter. The first evidence of podcasts on Twitter was found in the official app of the social network back in March. Now Twitter has confirmed that users will see a new place to find their favorite podcasts directly in the Twitter app and website.

Podcasts on Twitter will be integrated with Twitter Spaces. Earlier this month, the social network revealed that the Spaces tab is about to be completely redesigned so that users can find live and recorded Spaces by topic, just like podcasts.

Thanks to this redesign, the Spaces tab will also show podcasts. Users will be able to filter shows by topics such as news, music, and sports. The social network explains that, according to an internal research, 45% of Twitter users also listen to podcasts monthly. As such, the company expects that users will spend even more time on Twitter.

According to Twitter, the new Spaces tab will provide a “more customized experience.” Users will see content based on their interests, and you can give a thumbs up or thumbs down to help Twitter refine the suggestions shown to you.

Starting Thursday, August 25, we’re integrating podcasts into Twitter as a part of our newly redesigned Spaces Tab. We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to Twitter no matter where the conversations take place.

When the podcasts will become available on Twitter?

According to Twitter, the new Spaces tab with podcasts is now being rolled out to a small number of iOS and Android users around the world. At first, only users who have English set as their primary language will have access to the podcasts.

Read also:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter is a social networking site that was created in 2006. Users send "tweets" to let people know what they are doing. It was created by Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams.

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.