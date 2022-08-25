Twitter is becoming a true podcast platform with latest Spaces update

Back in 2020, Twitter announced the Twitter Spaces platform, which lets users host and join live audio rooms. Since then, Twitter has introduced multiple new features to Spaces, including the option to record the sessions to listen to them later. However, Twitter is now becoming a true podcast platform with the latest update to Spaces.

The company announced on Thursday that podcasts are coming to Twitter. The first evidence of podcasts on Twitter was found in the official app of the social network back in March. Now Twitter has confirmed that users will see a new place to find their favorite podcasts directly in the Twitter app and website.

Podcasts on Twitter will be integrated with Twitter Spaces. Earlier this month, the social network revealed that the Spaces tab is about to be completely redesigned so that users can find live and recorded Spaces by topic, just like podcasts.

Thanks to this redesign, the Spaces tab will also show podcasts. Users will be able to filter shows by topics such as news, music, and sports. The social network explains that, according to an internal research, 45% of Twitter users also listen to podcasts monthly. As such, the company expects that users will spend even more time on Twitter.

According to Twitter, the new Spaces tab will provide a “more customized experience.” Users will see content based on their interests, and you can give a thumbs up or thumbs down to help Twitter refine the suggestions shown to you.

Starting Thursday, August 25, we’re integrating podcasts into Twitter as a part of our newly redesigned Spaces Tab. We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to Twitter no matter where the conversations take place.

When the podcasts will become available on Twitter?

According to Twitter, the new Spaces tab with podcasts is now being rolled out to a small number of iOS and Android users around the world. At first, only users who have English set as their primary language will have access to the podcasts.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: