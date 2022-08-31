Nintendo announces when Dragalia Lost for iOS will be shut down

In March, Nintendo announced that Dragalia Lost, an action RPG game, was going to be shut down after four years of availability. At the time, the company only said it would be discontinued later this year, and now Nintendo has confirmed the end-of-service date.

As posted by the company, Dragalia Lost will be shut down on November 30 “at 03:00.” The company notes:

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since service began. Please note that diamantium is no longer available for purchase as of 08/30/2022 at 03:00. In addition, Upgrade Essentials & Packs, which can be purchased from the in-game Shop using diamantium, will no longer be available for purchase from 10/31/2022 at 03:00. Players may continue to spend diamantium on summoning, constructing the Halidom, recovering stamina, recovering getherwings, and using continues until service comes to a close.

Nintendo states that if you start up the Dragalia Lost game after the game’s service has ended, an end-of-service notification will be displayed and you will not be able to play it.

This is far from being the first Nintendo mobile game to be discontinued. Different from Pokémon GO and Mario Kart Tour, not all others have been hitmakers. Last year, the Japanese company discontinued Dr. Mario World. While Nintendo is still planning to launch more mobile games, as it released the AR game Pikmin Bloom for iOS in partnership with Niantic, some of them will be shut down along the way.

Talking about Niantic, the company has discontinued a few projects. By the beginning of the year, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was officially discontinued. Early this year, the AR company also announced that it would discontinue its Transformers project.

With Nintendo announcing the date that Dragalia Lost servers will be closed, how do you feel about that? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: