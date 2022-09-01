Apple Card promo offers boosted 6% cashback from Nike

Apple and Nike are teaming up for an exclusive Apple Card promo that starts today and runs into October. When shopping at Nike stores, online, and in-app, Apple Card holders can earn an impressive 6% cash back on their purchases when using Apple Pay.

Apple announced this promo in an email to Apple Card users on Thursday. The offer is available starting today through October 15. Apple says:

What’s better than a new pair of Nike sneakers? A new pair and 6% Daily Cash back. Buy the latest shoes, apparel, and sports equipment through October 15 and double your Daily Cash back at Nike when using Apple Card with Apple Pay in-store, in the Nike app, and at Nike.com. No enrollment needed. It’s that simple.

Apple Card generally offers 1% cashback on all purchases, 2% on all Apple Pay purchases, and 3% on purchases made with Apple itself. The company, however, has special deals in place with certain retailers to give buyers 3% cashback. These merchants include ones such as Nike, Panera Bread, Walgreens, T-Mobile, Exxon, Uber, and Ace Hardware.

This promo doubles the Nike Daily Cash offer from 3% to 6% for a limited time. Apple Card Daily Cash is issued at the end of every day, and appears directly via your Apple Cash card in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can then transfer that money to your bank, apply it to your Apple Card balance, spend it using Apple Pay, or use it to fund Apple Cash transactions with friends and family.

Thanks, David!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: