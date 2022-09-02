Popular anti-spam app Truecaller gets completely rebuilt with improved filters and more

Truecaller is a popular anti-spam app that alerts users about unwanted calls and text messages. This week, the company announced a major update for the iOS version of the app, which has been completely rebuilt with improved filters and other new features.

With Truecaller, users can separate important communications from spam or even fraud. The app uses native iOS APIs to do this in a way that is integrated into the Phone app, so you can identify a spam call directly from the call screen. Truecaller has a database of potential spam phone numbers, and the app keeps this database constantly updated.

What’s new in Truecaller?

According to the company, the new version of Truecaller for iOS is much lighter and more efficient, so it runs faster on older devices like the iPhone 6s. Setting up the app for the first time is even easier, and the filters have been improved to make the platform even more accurate.

For example, SMS filters now work completely offline. More than that, Truecaller has confirmed that it is working to make the app compatible with new filter categories introduced in the Messages app with iOS 16. Another new feature is the option to automatically block “top spammers,” as well as viewing statistics on numbers marked as spam.

Users will also now have access to a comments section to get additional context on numbers marked as spam. The update also includes a new widget that lets users quickly search for a number in the Truecaller database.

We’ve been innovating within Apple’s platform to bring users more powerful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a convenient search extension,” said Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller. “This update has been a long time coming for many iOS users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to.

Truecaller is available for free on the App Store. However, some features require a Premium subscription, which costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year.

