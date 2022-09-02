Poll: What are you most excited to see at Apple’s ‘Far out’ special event?

September is finally here, and we’re just a few days away from Apple’s next special event that will take place on Wednesday, September 7. Based on rumors, Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 lineup in addition to at least two new Apple Watch models next week. With that in mind, what are you most excited to see at Apple’s “Far out” event?

iPhone 14

At this point, the iPhone 14 rumors are solid enough to give us an idea about what to expect for the next generation of Apple’s smartphone. Just like the last two years, there will be four new iPhone models split between the regular and Pro lineup. However, while the Pro models will be available in the same 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models, things will be a bit different for the regular models.

This is because Apple is rumored to discontinue the 5.4-inch iPhone mini. That model is expected to be replaced by a new, larger 6.7-inch “iPhone 14 Plus,” while Apple will also keep the 6.1-inch size for the entry-level iPhone 14 model. Unfortunately, the iPhone 14 rumors aren’t exactly exciting.

Multiple sources suggest that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be quite similar to the iPhone 13 models, both in hardware and design aspects. There will be no major camera or display upgrades, and even the processor is likely to be the same as last year.

9to5Mac has heard from sources that two of the new iPhone 14 models will be equipped with a slightly better version of the A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13, this time with 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB. The only notable upgrade besides the new size option should be the larger battery combined with software tricks exclusive to the new models.

iPhone 14 Pro

As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, these two phones will be the star of the show. Although the external design of the phones should be quite similar to the iPhone 13 Pro, rumors point to a new screen design that will ditch the notch at the top of the screen in favor of a new solution.

This new solution is a camera that combines a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID sensors with a hole-punch camera. However, Apple can make this notch replacement look like “one wide pill shaped cutout” leaving that entire area black thanks to the OLED display. Privacy icons to indicate when the camera or microphone is on are expected to be moved into this cutout.

Another new technology to be exclusive to the new Pro models is the always-on display. This will allow the system to constantly show some lock screen elements like the clock even when the screen is “off.” This will be made possible by a new version of the ProMotion display that will have a variable refresh rate from 120Hz to 1Hz, reducing power consumption even further.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will also receive major camera upgrades. This includes a new wide lens with a 48-megapixel sensor capable of shooting 8K video, a new ultra-wide lens with larger pixels for better low-light performance, and a new front-facing camera with autofocus for the first time.

Not only that, but rumors also suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro models will have a new kind of satellite communication for emergencies. Unfortunately, prices for the iPhone 14 Pro are expected to start higher than for the current generation.

Apple Watch Series 8

There’s not much to be said about Apple Watch Series 8. The next version of Apple’s smartwatch will likely keep pretty much all the fundamental aspects of the Series 7. The only new feature expected for this year’s models is the addition of a body temperature sensor.

Apple Watch Pro

But if Apple Watch Series 8 will be quite similar to Series 7, the same cannot be said about the rumored Apple Watch Pro. This new Pro model will be available in a new, never-before-seen screen size, and will provide a more rugged titanium body for users who play intense sports. Rumors point to a new design with more flat edges than the traditional Apple Watch models.

Apple Watch Pro is also rumored to support the same satellite communication as the iPhone 14 Pro. Previous reports suggest that the price for the Apple Watch Pro may start at $899.

Apple Watch SE

And if having two new Apple Watch models is not enough for you, maybe there will be a third one. There are also rumors pointing to the announcement of a new Apple Watch SE, the cheapest model of the Apple Watch. This time, the Apple Watch SE would get the same S8 chip as the Series 8, an upgrade from the S5 chip in the current Apple Watch SE. However, other details like the design and display should remain the same as the current generation.

Wrap up

Of course, there are also rumors about new Macs, iPads, and even an Apple mixed reality headset. But these products are not expected at the September event. The only announcement beyond the new iPhones and Apple Watch expected for next week’s event is the confirmation of the official release date of iOS 16 and watchOS 8 to the public.

But what about you? What are you most excited to see at Apple’s “Far out” event? Let us know in the poll and comments section below.

