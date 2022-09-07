AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 buying options and price changes

Apple on Wednesday introduced the second generation of its high-end AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, and they come with multiple enhancements. At the same time, the company also made some changes to the entire lineup of AirPods. Read on as we detail what’s new for the AirPods lineup.

AirPods Pro 2

First and most obviously, there are AirPods Pro 2. The new generation comes with the same design as the previous version, but this time with hardware improvements.

For instance, the new earbuds feature Apple’s new H2 chip, which is able to increase Active Noise Cancellation by up to two times and make the Spatial Audio experience even more immersive.

AirPods Pro 2 also comes with new ear tip sizes to ensure that users will find the perfect fit for their ears. The battery life of both the earbuds and the charging case have been increased and now deliver up to six hours of listening time and 30 hours total with the case. The new AirPods Pro also features touch controls, so you can swipe up or down to change the volume.

Apple has also introduced a new charging case that has precision finding support, just like AirTag. The new case also has a built-in speaker for the first time, so you can play audible alerts on it through the Find My app. Other changes include support for the Apple Watch charger and the option to add a lanyard loop to it.

AirPods 3

AirPods 3 was introduced last year and it remains in the lineup as a more affordable option to Apple’s wireless earphones. However, while Apple has made no changes to the hardware of the AirPods 3, the company introduced a new $10 cheaper version that comes with a charging case with no support for Qi or MagSafe chargers.

First-generation AirPods Pro discontinued

With the introduction of the second-generation AirPods Pro, Apple has chosen to discontinue the first generation of its Pro wireless earbuds rather than keep them in the lineup for a lower price. Of course, you can still find the first generation AirPods Pro for lower prices on Amazon.

This is the new AirPods lineup

With all that in mind, here’s how the AirPods lineup looks now:

Second-generation AirPods: $129

Third-generation AirPods (Lightning case): $169

Third-generation AirPods (MagSafe case): $179

AirPods Pro 2: $249

AirPods Max: $549

Pre-orders of the new AirPods Pro begin at 5:00 a.m. PT on Friday, September 9. The new earbuds will hit stores later this month on September 23.

