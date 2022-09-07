Best Apple event day deals: M1 MacBook Air hits $899, Anker iPhone accessories from $14, more

It’s Apple Event Day, and we’re rounding up the best celebratory discounts for the occasion. Leading the way is the best price of the summer on M1 MacBook Air at $899 to go alongside Anker’s latest iPhone accessory sale and a batch of official iPhone 13 cases. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Air headlines Apple event day deals

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $899 in several styles. Also available for $1 more from Best Buy. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while delivering the first discount since back in June. This matches our previous mention and is the lowest price we’ve seen this summer.

This may not be the new M2 model that hit the scene in the past few months, but the value offered by the original M1 MacBook Air is still unmatched, especially at today’s price. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Anker celebrates Apple event day with latest iPhone accessory sale from $14

It’s Apple event day and Anker is now celebrating by rolling out a new selection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. This time around you’ll find free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Leading the way is the Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $14; down from $20, this is an all-time low at 28% off and marking a return to this best price status for only the second time. We last saw it sell for $1 more, and today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen in a month.

New iPhones are just about to be revealed and will continue the tradition of ditching a wall adapter in the box, so grabbing one of Anker’s latest and most compact chargers is an ideal solution to be ready. The Nano Pro comes in one of five colors to complement your setup and sports 20W power output over the single USB-C PD port. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Apple’s new iPhone 13/Pro/Max spring collection silicone cases now on sale for $40

Apple is set to take the stage later this week and reveal the iPhone 14 amongst other new releases, and ahead of time Amazon is clearing out Apple’s recently-released spring collection of iPhone 13 series silicone cases. Having first hit the scene back in March, these covers were refreshed in four different colorways, many of which are now starting at $40 across iPhone 13/Pro/Max/mini sizes. Down from $49, you’re looking at only the second discounts to date and a match of the all-time low at $9 off.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 13 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that now comes in one of four styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well.

