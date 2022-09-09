Samsung can’t stop talking about the iPhone 14, and it’s getting a little creepy

Even before the iPhone 14 was announced on Wednesday, Samsung was already mocking Apple for the lack of “innovation” in the new iPhone models. Now that the iPhone 14 has finally been revealed to the world, the South Korean company is back with a new marketing campaign making fun of Apple for not offering features that Samsung smartphones already have.

In a series of tweets, Samsung shared its “reactions” to “new devices announced on Wednesday.” While the company makes no mention of Apple, it’s pretty clear that the new campaign is aimed at iPhone 14 and iPhone users.

Two of the tweets are related to foldable phones, which Samsung has been offering for a while now. With messages like “What the flip, Apple?” and “What’s the hold on the Fold, Apple?” Samsung makes fun of having introduced its first foldable phone more than two years ago, while Apple still doesn’t have one.

Another joke made by Samsung is related to the camera. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a new 48MP wide lens, which marks the first megapixel upgrade in iPhone since the iPhone 6s camera in 2015. However, Samsung says “48 megapixels? You’re almost there, Apple” as the company introduced a 108-megapixel sensor with the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020.

But the campaign doesn’t stop there. As noted by some people, Samsung has even put up billboards with similar jokes. One of them says that Galaxy devices have been able to record video in 8K for over two years, while even iPhone 14 Pro is still limited to 4K video.

While some people seem to enjoy the jokes, others don’t see how they can convince someone to switch from iPhone to a Samsung smartphone.

It’s not the first time

It’s worth noting that Samsung has always made fun of new iPhones. In 2016, the company created a series of ads mocking Apple for removing the iPhone’s headphone jack, even though the company did the same with Galaxy smartphones shortly after.

What do you think of Samsung’s latest marketing campaign? Is it convincing enough to make someone switch from one to the other? Let us know in the comments below.

