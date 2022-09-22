Jamf works with AWS to improve security of Amazon EC2 Mac instances

Jamf, the popular Apple device management platform for schools and businesses, announced Thursday that it is now working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to make Amazon EC2 Mac instances even more secure thanks to a new layer of protection.

Jamf’s Amazon EC2 Mac instances

For those unfamiliar, Amazon EC2 Mac instances allow individuals and organizations to run macOS workloads in the cloud based on Amazon Web Services. Customers can choose to run instances based on Intel (x86) or M1 (ARM) Mac minis. From now on, using these instances will be even more secure.

According to Jamf, the new team effort with AWS will enable a “a streamlined and powerful workflow to manage and provide an added layer of security to Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Mac instances at scale.”

With the new improvements, organizations can provide “trusted access to virtual Macs” just as they do to physical computers. Jamf emphasizes that its Mac virtual machines are now just as secure as physical machines. “Jamf has taken the concept of zero-touch-deployment further than before,” said the company in a blog post:

“We are proud to work with Jamf to help organizations succeed with Apple,” said David Brown, vice president of Amazon EC2 at AWS. “Now AWS, in conjunction with Jamf, is able to power a holistic, cloud-first Apple Enterprise Management experience, ensuring a high level of product availability, quick and convenient software distribution to all endpoints, and the perfect environment to spin up and manage dynamic native Amazon EC2 resources on Apple for a multitude of organizational needs.”

The new workflow is available to Amazon Web Services and Jamf customers starting today. Pricing and more details are available on the official Jamf website.

