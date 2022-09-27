Jamf kicks off JNUC 2022 with new remote access tools, enhancements to Jamf Trust, Jamf Protect upgrades, and more

Today, Jamf kicked off its 13th annual JNUC in San Diego, California. Today at JNUC 2022, Jamf is joined by partners including Apple, Google, Okta Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and SwiftConnect, and with customers American Airlines and HSBC. Jamf discussed how its commitment to continuous product innovation is helping companies adapt their business processes and systems in order to take full advantage of Apple products.

“The focus of this year’s JNUC is simplifying the management and security of devices used for work. In order to do this, we are asking Jamf Nation two questions: do your users love the technology they are using for work, and do your IT and security teams trust that technology? Our focus at Jamf is to ensure the answer to both of those questions is a resounding ‘yes’, with something we call Trusted Access,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “Trusted Access puts enrollment at the foundation – whether for a BYO or corporately-owned device – and establishes the user as trusted. It also ensures only safe devices are able to access work resources to keep company data protected. For those devices that are enrolled and safe, their access to resources is completely seamless. The user can work anywhere, access all the corporate resources they need, and do not require multiple passcodes to remain productive.”

Key highlights of Jamf’s JNUC 2022 announcements include:

BYOD enhancements

Jamf demonstrated its own deployment technologies for BYOD devices – all built on Jamf and Apple-specific workflows. These features eliminate the need for employees to carry two mobile phones – one for work calls and another for personal use.

The new workflow includes these key capabilities:

Employee self-enrollment and setup with no involvement needed from IT

Secure device partitioning for secure work with a separate partition for personal privacy

Cloud identity-based single sign-on provides access to all work applications and corporate data.

Self-service app installation with App based security enabled automatically set up

Next-gen cloud VPN private access to enterprise resources

Automatic zero-trust blocking of all compromised devices

Enterprise ID cards installed in Apple Wallet for access to physical offices

You can easily set up dual eSims, supporting one work phone line and one personal

Apple’s Focus mode allows you to transform your personal iPhone into a business-only phone for better work life balance

Device security out-of-the-box

Jamf has made the zero-touch deployment experience even better by streamlining its process. Jamf’s Apple-based management software enables organizations to configure, secure, and deploy fully customized devices directly to end users. With Jamf Trust, it’s easier for IT to allow end-users to configure and secure their devices from cyber attacks right out of the box. The Jamf Trust app binds user identity to the device, so that Jamf’s security services are dynamically configured based on their role and user information.

In addition, Jamf Protect will gain rich endpoint telemetry data collection and a new offline deployment mode that streams telemetry directly to a SIEM for customers with high compliance requirements, making it even easier to safeguard endpoints.

In the last year alone, Jamf has scanned more than 430 million unique domains. Jamf has been able to identify and block more than 122,000 zero-day phishing attacks just in the last year by measuring a multitude of dimensions – including top-level domains, subdomain entropy and domain compositions – of its customers’ sites.

At last year’s JNUC, Jamf addressed an additional software problem for users and IT administrators by helping them keep their apps up to date. The introduction of App Installers within the Jamf App Catalog makes it just as easy to install third-party software updates on a Mac as it is to install updates from the App Store.

At this year’s JNUC 2022, Jamf announced that its monitored software suite has grown to over one thousand titles and now offers more than one hundred App Installers designed to substantially lower the work effort for IT while improving the security posture of an organization’s fleet. App Installers are first vetted and maintained for the lifespan of a device.

At JNUC 2022, Jamf has announced that new App Installer features will soon be available, including improved user notifications and simplifying App installation within Self Service to ensure only apps relevant to the user – and authorized by IT – are displayed in their customized app catalogs.

Multi-layered zero trust access

At JNUC 2022, Jamf has taken its Smart Group technology to the next level by synthesizing multiple layers of data – including user, device, and new risk information – into powerful security workflows. Organizations can use these to automatically identify threats and take action on them. Furthermore, Jamf can now enforce the use of Private Access cloud identity providers like Okta to ensure only protected devices with encrypted data can run enterprise apps. Meanwhile, compromised users and devices are automatically blocked from accessing these apps

In addition, Jamf announced increased integration with Microsoft and Google.

Microsoft Device Compliance: Microsoft will soon release the next generation of its Device Compliance integration for macOS, which is currently available on iOS. This will bring consistent access to Microsoft Device Compliance across all Apple devices—just as it does now on iOS. This new process will allow admins to set compliance standards for any Smart Group, including the recently added “risk score” criterion.

Google BeyondCorp: Jamf will also be incorporating Google’s BeyondCorp framework into its offerings, allowing Jamf customers to use the enhanced security features of that technology on their iOS devices in early 2023.

Digital access to the physical workspace

Through a new integration announced at JNUC 2022 that’s coming early next year between Jamf and SwiftConnect, employees will be able to access their digital employee badge – an image that contains information about them such as name and title, location of headquarters, etc. – on the Apple Wallet app on iPhone or Apple Watch using a cloud identity. This integration between Jamf Trust and SwiftConnect’s cloud platform will integrate with leading industry players like Microsoft, Okta,and Google, as well as HID, Lenel, and Genetec.

Unmatched visibility into the status of a Mac fleet

Also at JNUC 2022, Jamf announced that next month, it will provide support for Apple’s new Declarative Device Management functionality. This update means that supported devices will proactively report their status in real-time, and then the action needed to get them into a new state can be automated or initiated by users.

Coming in early 2023, Jamf announced a new Remote Access feature at JNUC 2022 that will enable IT admins to take remote control of any Mac – physical or virtual — from within Jamf Pro.

Innovation Hubs announced at JNUC 2022

In addition, Jamf announced the expansion of their MATTER Innovation Hub program – a new initiative designed to provide teachers with cutting-edge technology in solar-powered Apple classrooms around the world. In just one year, they’ve opened five new hubs! By opening MATTER Innovation Hubs in 14 locations, Jamf and MATTER have had a positive impact on the lives of over 5,000 students.

