Send Later with Mail: How the new scheduling feature works in iOS 16

Michael Potuck

- Sep. 29th 2022 12:16 pm PT

Send Later with Mail iPhone
0 Comments

The Mail app gets some valuable enhancements with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to schedule emails to be sent at a specific time. Follow along for a hands-on look at how it works to Send Later with Mail on iPhone.

Apple’s Mail app has gotten a mix of new features with iOS 16. Several of the major ones are the option to Send Later, Remind Later, and even unsend an email if you act quickly enough.

Below we’ll focus on how it works to Send Later with Mail on iPhone.

Send Later with Mail: How scheduled email works in iOS 16

  1. Running iOS 16 on iPhone, open the Mail app
  2. Draft a new email
  3. After writing your email, long-press the send button (blue up arrow)
  4. Now you can choose to send with one of two preset times or pick Send Later to use a custom time
  5. Tap Done to set your email to Send Later
  6. Repeat to schedule more emails
  7. Head to the main Mail app screen to see all of your emails set to Send Later

Important: Apple notes you’ll need to keep your “device online to ensure email delivery” during the scheduled time.

Here’s how the Send Later with Mail feature looks in iOS 16 along with some more details:

Send Later with Mail 1
Send Later with Mail 2

Back on the main Mail screen, you’ll see a new Send Later location. Tap it to see all of your scheduled emails.

You can swipe from right to left to delete one or tap on one and choose Edit to change the scheduled send time.

Send Later with Mail 3

Read more on iOS 16:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iOS 16 Mail

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12