Level Home says it has no plans to integrate its smart locks with Apple Home Key

With iOS 15, Apple introduced Home Key, which lets smart lock manufacturers integrate these products into the Wallet app so users can open doors just by tapping their iPhone against the lock. However, Level Home – a popular smart home accessories seller – said it has no plans to integrate its locks with Apple Home Key.

No Apple Home Key for Level Home products

The news comes from a Reddit user who contacted Level Home asking the company when it would announce support for Apple Home Key for its smart locks. Surprisingly, a company representative responded to the customer saying that Level Home has “no current plans to integrate with HomeKey.”

In the same email, the company representative acknowledged that Level Home engineers are “aware of the popularity of the technology.” Still, that didn’t seem enough to convince Level Home to add Home Key support to its products.

You can read the original statement below:

I apologize for the inconvenience. We have no current plans to integrate with HomeKey, though our engineers are aware of the popularity of the technology.

Level Home offers a variety of HomeKit-compatible smart locks, such as Level Bolt and Level Lock. With these accessories, users can lock and unlock door locks directly from the Home app on Apple devices. The locks also support NFC cards and regular keys.

Alternatives with Home Key support

Unfortunately, Level Home customers waiting for Home Key support may need to look for alternatives following the company’s statement. One of the alternatives is Schlage Encode Plus, which offers all the features you would expect from a smart lock plus support for Apple’s Home Key for easy unlock using your iPhone or Apple Watch.

