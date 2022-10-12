watchOS 9.1 beta 5 update is now available to developers [U: Public beta]

Following the release of the fifth beta of iOS 16.1 on Tuesday, Apple has now released watchOS 9.1 beta 5 to developers. The update comes to improve the stability of the Apple Watch operating system, which is now in its ninth version.

In addition to the developer beta, Apple has also released today’s build for users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program.

What’s new in watchOS 9.1?

The build number of today’s update is “20S5072a,” compared to the previous build “20S5063c” from beta 4. Unfortunately, there are no release notes for watchOS 9.1, so the changes coming with the update remain unclear. Apple is likely working on under-the-hood enhancements, such as bug fixes and security improvements.

Earlier this week, watchOS 9.0.2 was released to the public with several bug fixes, including one that affected the microphone on some Apple Watch models and another that could cause interruptions in Spotify’s audio streaming. It’s likely that today’s beta includes the same bug fixes as watchOS 9.0.2.

With watchOS 9, which was released for Apple Watch Series 4 and later in September, Apple has introduced new watch faces and revamped some of the old ones. The update also expands QWERTY keyboard support to more languages, adds a new app for medication reminders, more detailed workouts, and a redesigned Compass app.

Apple has also improved the Sleep app with watchOS 9 by bringing more sleep data alongside a new Medications app that helps you track all the pills and vitamins you take every day.

