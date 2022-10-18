Exclusive NBA 2K23 edition coming to Apple Arcade with new ‘Greatest’ mode [Now Available]

Apple Arcade saw the NBA 2K franchise launch on the platform back in 2021 and NBA 2K22 followed last year. Now Apple has announced that NBA 2K23 is set to launch on its gaming service in October with everything you love about the franchise plus a brand-new “Greatest” mode.

Update 10/18: NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition has officially launched on Apple Arcade.

You can download the exclusive NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition from the App Store now. Read on below for all the details and key features of the game.

Apple added NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition to its list of titles “Coming Soon” in the Arcade tab of the App Store.

With an expected launch date of October 18, the hit NBA 2K franchise is bringing an exclusive version of the game for this year’s release on Apple Arcade. That includes an all-new “Greatest” mode.

“Coming soon to Apple Arcade; NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned NBA 2K franchise. Exclusively on Apple Arcade, put your skills to the test in the all-new ‘Greatest’ mode. Complete challenges and earn points to see who’s really the greatest finisher, shooter, play-maker, or defenseman in the NBA. For the first time, you can go up against the 20 “”Greatest of All-Time”” NBA players from the 76th NBA season, like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic, and NBA legends, such as Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dirk Nowitzki.”

You can tap “Get” on the game’s Apple Arcade listing here to have it automatically download as soon as it’s available on October 18.

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition key features

MyCAREER:

Start your NBA journey – from a young rookie to an NBA legend

Create your player and choose physical characteristics like height, wingspan, weight, playstyle, & more

Choose your position and play on your favorite NBA team

Modify your stats and build: Become a 3-point specialist or dominate and slam dunk in the paint

Enter your own private MyCOURT and practice drills and tutorials to improve your abilities

The Association:

Become the GM and Head Coach of your favorite NBA Franchise and build your NBA dream team in The Association

Manage your NBA roster and make trades, sign free agents, scout up-and-coming prospects, and control your team’s finances

Quick Match Modes:

Test your skill with authentic basketball gameplay, pick your favorite NBA team and play against rivals from around the NBA in 5v5 basketball games

Blacktop Mode: Select your favorite players and play street basketball in 1v1, 3v3, or 5v5 game modes

Online Multiplayer Mode:

Choose one of the 30 NBA teams and compete head-to-head with a friend in 3v3 street basketball in Blacktop mode against a friend

Online Multiplayer games: play real-time PVP basketball in online matches

Cross-Platform Gameplay:

Play on your own or against friends via iCloud–on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV.

Compatibility with Xbox or PS DualShock controllers

