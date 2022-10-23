Tim Cook waves the checkered flag at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Apple execs Tim Cook and Eddy Cue were present at the Formula 1 race in Austin today, with Cook (somewhat unenthusiastically) waving the checkered flag for the final lap.

On Saturday, Cook toured the Apple chip labs in Austin, Texas, praising the work on the next generation of custom Apple silicon designs. The exec ended his weekend as an invited guest at the Formula 1.

Eddy Cue and Tim Cook were seen mingling with guests during the race. Cue was seen talking to Ed Sheeran, Brad Pitt and others.

Although Apple has not yet secured broadcast rights for F1 races, the company has struck deals to make a series of F1-related projects for Apple TV+. This includes a documentary on Lewis Hamilton, and a feature film starring Brad Pitt as a racing driver, set to be directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

In this clip, you can see Cook go through the motions of waving the flag at the end of the race. His less-than-enthusiastic appearance was mocked on social media.

