Apple Pencil 2 falls to new low of $89 in Monday’s best deals, Beats earbuds from $90, more

All of today’s best deals are going live to start off the work week, with a new all-time low arriving on Apple Pencil 2 at $89. That’s then joined by the best price yet on Beats Studio Buds at $90 as well as a rare chance to save on Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $50 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Pencil 2 falls to new all-time low of $89

After seeing Apple debut the new M2 iPad Pro lineup last week, today Amazon is marking down the must-have companion accessory. Right now, the official Apple Pencil 2 is now down to $89 courtesy of the retailer. Normally selling for $129, this is delivering a new all-time low at $10 under our previous mention from the beginning of September while delivering $40 in savings along the way.

Compatible with everything from the just-released M2 iPad Pro to even Apple’s compact iPad mini, Apple Pencil 2 elevates the experience be it for drawing, taking handwritten notes, or just getting more precise input. Its refreshed design magnetically snaps onto the side of your device for storage and also in order to recharge for a streamlined package. There’s also the unique new hover features that are rolling out to the new M2 models.

Beats Studio Buds fall to new low of $90

Amazon is now starting off the week by discounting a collection of the latest Beats true wireless earbuds. A favorite this time around has the Beats Studio Buds marked down to $90 in all five colorways. Normally fetching $150, today’s discount now delivers a new all-time low with a total of $60 in savings. It’s $10 under our previous mentions from over the summer and Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, as well.

Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and still stand as some of the brand’s latest workout companions. The true wireless form factor makes these ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock complements your M2 MacBook

Amazon is now offering the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $250. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to quite the rare $50 in savings. This is the first discount we’ve seen in months since a markdown back over the summer for the back-to-school season at $10 less. Though this is still the second-best discount we’ve seen to date on the accessory, which has been largely out of stock since releasing earlier in the year.

Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup.

