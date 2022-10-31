Best Halloween deals: Apple Watch Series 8 all-time lows, AirPods Max $355, more

Halloween has arrived and is ushering in a collection of frighteningly good Apple deals. Headlining the batch this time around are all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 cellular models, which are now joined by much of the same best price status on AirPods Max from $355. Then go check out all of the offerings in Samsung’s new Halloween storage sale from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 cellular models see first discounts

After seeing the more affordable Apple Watch SE 2 go on sale to close out last week, Amazon is back on this Halloween Monday to offer some of the first Apple Watch Series 8 discounts. Marking down cellular models this time around, pricing starts at $490 for the 45mm style. Down from $529, this is now matching what you’d pay for the smaller 41mm model with $39 in savings delivering not only a new all-time low, but also the first discount period. As for today’s sale, you’re looking at $39 in savings on the highlighted model, with other sizable discounts applying to other models.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. And of course, all of these arrive with cellular connectivity.

AirPods Max deliver ANC and Spatial Audio from $355

Woot is now rolling out the best price to date on Apple’s flagship AirPods Max ANC Headphones in all of the styles. Dropping down to $355 in certified refurbished condition, Prime members will lock in free shipping to dodge the usual $6 delivery fee. Originally fetching $549, you’re looking at a new all-time low on any condition model of the headphones, with $194 in savings attached. This is $15 under our previous mention of a refurbished pair from back in August, as well. Those who want a new condition pair will also find them at Amazon for $450 in several styles.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Samsung launches Halloween storage deals from $20

Amazon today is launching a new Samsung storage sale across a wide range of mediums including microSD cards, portable SSDs, internal drives, and more as part of the best Halloween deals. Our top pick this time around is the Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD Card at $24. Dropping down to the second-best price of all-time, this is down from the $30 going rate it has been trending at lately and delivering the best price in over a month.

Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form-factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras like the new DJI Action 2 to your Nintendo Switch and more, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording. Get a closer look in our recent hands-on review.

