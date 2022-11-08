Deals: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now $399 off, AirPods Pro with MagSafe case $159, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals are now live and headlined by Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro at $399 off. An early holiday sale is also live on Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case at $159, which is joined by a 25% off Satechi iPhone accessory sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $399 on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,600. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s offer delivers the second-best discount to date at $399 off. This matches our previous few mentions, and comes within $1 of the all-time low last set back in September. Apple may be rumored to launch new M2 Pro models soon, but the deep savings attached here still makes for a compelling buy.

Delivering Apple’s most capable portable machines to date as of now, the higher-end M1 Pro series still manages to beat out the more recent M2 chips with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was our Apple product of the year for 2021 over in our coverage.

Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case hit $159

As part of its Deals for Days event, Walmart is now offering the original Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $159. That’s down from the original $249 going rate and marking the all-time low last set over the Black Friday season last year. It is the best price in 2022 and $11 under previous discounts.

While not the just-refreshed pair of flagship earbuds from Apple, these AirPods Pro still come backed by a comprehensive feature set. Active Noise Cancellation is one of the stars of the show, which is backed by a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into much of the expected form-factor, the charging case will yield 24 hours of playback and now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning charging. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Satechi takes 25%+ off MagSafe chargers, wireless pads, more

After launching its early Black Friday clearance sale on older gear, Satechi is now back this week with yet another way to save. Now taking 25% off its entire collection of wireless chargers, including MagSafe offerings, taking advantage of the savings on any of the chargers or accessories on this landing page will score you one of the best prices to date. Leading the way is Satechi’s Dock5 Multi-Device Charging Station at $45. Down from $60, this is $15 off, $3 below our previous mention, and the lowest of the year.

This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time to tame your entire kit of Apple devices. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. I loved it in my original review from a year ago, and still use it every day now.

Amazon clears out previous-generation Apple TV 4K to $99

The dust has settled on the new Apple TV releases as the first batch of embargoes drop on the latest streaming media players. But if the slight improvements aren’t justifying going with the latest and greatest, Amazon is now beginning to clear out previous-generation Apple TV 4K models starting at $99 for the 32GB capacity. Down from its original $179 price tag, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $1 below our previous mention. This is also $30 under what you’d pay for the newer model. This might not be the latest tvOS package, but the Apple TV 4K from last year still delivers some notable features for renovating the home theater at this price. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Not to mention, you’re also getting the redesigned Siri Remote, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

M1 MacBook Air is Apple’s best value in macOS at $800

Amazon now offers Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $800. Down from the usual $999 you’d typically pay, this is the best value in Apple’s current MacBook lineup that is only made more enticing by today’s $199 discount. It comes within $1 of the all-time low last set over Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale. While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review,

