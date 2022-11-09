Affinity V2 launches with universal one-time purchase, redesigned UI with hundreds of new features and changes
Developer Serif teased a major overhaul for its Affinity creative suite last week and today V2 of the software is officially available. Arriving with a totally redesigned UI with “hundreds of performance enhancements and workflow improvements,” Affinity V2 aims to be “everything you want in a creative suite.”
Serif launched the Affinity overhaul today for desktop and iPad and it’s made pricing for both individuals and businesses subscription-free. Along with that, it’s offering universal bundles of both the desktop and iPad Affinity apps at a one-time price as well as selling them individually.
For a limited time, Affinity is 40% off to celebrate the launch of V2. That makes it just $99.99 (normally $169.99) for the desktop and iPad bundle.
The Affinity V2 apps for desktop are priced at $69.99 individually but are $40.99 at launch. And the iPad V2 apps are priced at $19.99 individually and $11.99 at launch.
Major new features in Affinity V2
- Affinity Designer 2
- Vector Warp non-destructive editing
- Shape builder tool
- Knife tool
- Measure tool/Area tool
- X-ray view
- DXF/DWG import
- Affinity Photo 2
- Non-destructive RAW develop
- Live masks with hue range, band-pass, luminosity
- Compound masks
- Live mesh warp
- Brush engine improvements
- Affinity Publisher 2
- Now available for iPad along with desktop
- Books with footnotes, endnotes, and sidenotes
- Place auto-flow
- Linked file layer visibility override
- Style picker tool
The desktop apps now feature new/recent documents functionality, revamped Layers Panel, new box color wheel, and more.
The iPad apps feature almost all of the desktop upgrades plus a new Quick Menu, Command Controller, Compact Mode, an all-new context bar, new sliders, and more.
Check out the video below highlighting some of the biggest changes. And learn more over at the Affinity website.
