Affinity V2 launches with universal one-time purchase, redesigned UI with hundreds of new features and changes

Developer Serif teased a major overhaul for its Affinity creative suite last week and today V2 of the software is officially available. Arriving with a totally redesigned UI with “hundreds of performance enhancements and workflow improvements,” Affinity V2 aims to be “everything you want in a creative suite.”

Serif launched the Affinity overhaul today for desktop and iPad and it’s made pricing for both individuals and businesses subscription-free. Along with that, it’s offering universal bundles of both the desktop and iPad Affinity apps at a one-time price as well as selling them individually.

For a limited time, Affinity is 40% off to celebrate the launch of V2. That makes it just $99.99 (normally $169.99) for the desktop and iPad bundle.

The Affinity V2 apps for desktop are priced at $69.99 individually but are $40.99 at launch. And the iPad V2 apps are priced at $19.99 individually and $11.99 at launch.

Major new features in Affinity V2

Affinity Designer 2 Vector Warp non-destructive editing Shape builder tool Knife tool Measure tool/Area tool X-ray view DXF/DWG import

Affinity Photo 2 Non-destructive RAW develop Live masks with hue range, band-pass, luminosity Compound masks Live mesh warp Brush engine improvements

Affinity Publisher 2 Now available for iPad along with desktop Books with footnotes, endnotes, and sidenotes Place auto-flow Linked file layer visibility override Style picker tool



The desktop apps now feature new/recent documents functionality, revamped Layers Panel, new box color wheel, and more.

The iPad apps feature almost all of the desktop upgrades plus a new Quick Menu, Command Controller, Compact Mode, an all-new context bar, new sliders, and more.

Check out the video below highlighting some of the biggest changes. And learn more over at the Affinity website.

