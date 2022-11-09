iOS 16.2 beta 2 and more updates now rolling out to public beta users

Following Tuesday’s release of iOS 16.2 beta 2 to developers, Apple is now rolling out the same update to public beta users. Along with iOS 16.2, Apple has also been testing new betas for watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1.
What’s new in iOS 16.2
Beta users can update their iPhone and iPad to iOS 16.2 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software update. The build number is 20C5043e.
Officially, iOS 16.2 adds the new Freeform collaboration app and improvements to the Home app. Under the hood, 9to5Mac found out that Apple has been working on a new “Custom Accessibility Mode” that will provide a “streamlined” experience for iPhone and iPad.
Here’s a rundown of everything we’ve discovered so far:
- Apple News integration appears in Weather app on iOS 16.2 beta with relevant regional stories
- Apple to let users keep Live Activities updated more frequently with iOS 16.2
- iOS 16.2 beta introduces new architecture to the Home app for a more reliable experience
- iOS 16.2 adds new Sleep widget for your Lock Screen, Medications widget also coming soon
- iOS 16.2 lets users report to Apple when Emergency SOS is unintentionally triggered
- tvOS 16.2 beta brings multi-user voice recognition to Siri on Apple TV, here’s how it works
- iPadOS 16.2 beta adds Freeform collaboration app, Stage Manager external display support
In addition to iOS 16.2 beta 2, Apple has also made the following updates available to users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program:
- iPadOS 16.2 beta 2
- macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 2
- watchOS 9.2 beta 2
- tvOS 16.2 beta 2
Expected release date
According to reporting from Bloomberg, iOS 16.2 is currently slated for a release sometime in mid-December. As always, it’s possible these updates are delayed or features are removed based on development and testing progress over the next month.
