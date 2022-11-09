iOS 16.2 beta 2 and more updates now rolling out to public beta users

Following Tuesday’s release of iOS 16.2 beta 2 to developers, Apple is now rolling out the same update to public beta users. Along with iOS 16.2, Apple has also been testing new betas for watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1.

What’s new in iOS 16.2

Beta users can update their iPhone and iPad to iOS 16.2 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software update. The build number is 20C5043e.

Officially, iOS 16.2 adds the new Freeform collaboration app and improvements to the Home app. Under the hood, 9to5Mac found out that Apple has been working on a new “Custom Accessibility Mode” that will provide a “streamlined” experience for iPhone and iPad.

Here’s a rundown of everything we’ve discovered so far:

In addition to iOS 16.2 beta 2, Apple has also made the following updates available to users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program:

iPadOS 16.2 beta 2

macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 2

watchOS 9.2 beta 2

tvOS 16.2 beta 2

According to reporting from Bloomberg, iOS 16.2 is currently slated for a release sometime in mid-December. As always, it’s possible these updates are delayed or features are removed based on development and testing progress over the next month.

Spot any changes in today’s update or the other new betas from Apple? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: