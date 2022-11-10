T-Mobile expands 5G Home Internet again, this time to 70 new cities and 6 million homes

T-Mobile increased its 5G Home Internet coverage from 45 to over 50 million US homes back in September. Now the Uncarrier’s 5G Home Internet service has expanded again to 70 new cities in the Midwest to cover 6 million additional homes.

T-Mobile has been aggressively expanding its 5G Home Internet service this year and making it as appealing as possible. Along with rolling out coverage to over 50 million US homes earlier this year, its 5G Home Internet also got:

Free 15-day 5G Home Internet trial

Up to $500 credit to cancel your broadband

$50/month price lock for life (for both Home and Business plans)

$30/month for existing Magenta Max plan customers

Today in a press release, the Uncarrier shared that 70 new cities across Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin will be the latest customers that can get the 5G Home Internet service. The Uncarrier says that should cover 6 million new homes including many that had no access to broadband internet.

Check T-Mobile 5G Home Internet availability

Covering over 50 million US homes now, you can check if T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available in your area and we’ve also got a detailed comparison between T-Mobile and Verizon’s plans:

Here’s the detailed list of the 70 new Midwest cities with availability:

Illinois

Bloomington

Canton

Centralia

Champaign

Charleston

Chicago

Danville

Decatur

Dixon

Elgin

Freeport

Galesburg

Jacksonville

Kankakee

Lake County

Lincoln

Mount Vernon

Ottawa

Peoria

Pontiac

Quincy

Rochelle

Rockford

Springfield

Sterling

Michigan

Adrian

Alma

Alpena

Ann Arbor

Battle Creek

Bay City

Big Rapids

Coldwater

Detroit

Flint

Grand Rapids

Hillsdale

Holland

Houghton

Iron Mountain

Jackson

Kalamazoo

Lansing

Ludington

Marquette

Midland

Monroe

Mount Pleasant

Muskegon

Niles

Owosso

Saginaw

Warren

Wisconsin

Appleton

Beaver Dam

Eau Claire

Fond Du Lac

Green Bay

Janesville

La Crosse

Madison

Manitowoc

Menomonie

Milwaukee

Oshkosh

Racine

Sheboygan

Stevens Point

Watertown

Whitewater

