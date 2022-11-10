T-Mobile expands 5G Home Internet again, this time to 70 new cities and 6 million homes

T-Mobile increased its 5G Home Internet coverage from 45 to over 50 million US homes back in September. Now the Uncarrier’s 5G Home Internet service has expanded again to 70 new cities in the Midwest to cover 6 million additional homes.
T-Mobile has been aggressively expanding its 5G Home Internet service this year and making it as appealing as possible. Along with rolling out coverage to over 50 million US homes earlier this year, its 5G Home Internet also got:
- Free 15-day 5G Home Internet trial
- Up to $500 credit to cancel your broadband
- $50/month price lock for life (for both Home and Business plans)
- $30/month for existing Magenta Max plan customers
Today in a press release, the Uncarrier shared that 70 new cities across Illinois, Michigan, and Wisconsin will be the latest customers that can get the 5G Home Internet service. The Uncarrier says that should cover 6 million new homes including many that had no access to broadband internet.
Check T-Mobile 5G Home Internet availability
Covering over 50 million US homes now, you can check if T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available in your area and we’ve also got a detailed comparison between T-Mobile and Verizon’s plans:
Here’s the detailed list of the 70 new Midwest cities with availability:
Illinois
- Bloomington
- Canton
- Centralia
- Champaign
- Charleston
- Chicago
- Danville
- Decatur
- Dixon
- Elgin
- Freeport
- Galesburg
- Jacksonville
- Kankakee
- Lake County
- Lincoln
- Mount Vernon
- Ottawa
- Peoria
- Pontiac
- Quincy
- Rochelle
- Rockford
- Springfield
- Sterling
Michigan
- Adrian
- Alma
- Alpena
- Ann Arbor
- Battle Creek
- Bay City
- Big Rapids
- Coldwater
- Detroit
- Flint
- Grand Rapids
- Hillsdale
- Holland
- Houghton
- Iron Mountain
- Jackson
- Kalamazoo
- Lansing
- Ludington
- Marquette
- Midland
- Monroe
- Mount Pleasant
- Muskegon
- Niles
- Owosso
- Saginaw
- Warren
Wisconsin
- Appleton
- Beaver Dam
- Eau Claire
- Fond Du Lac
- Green Bay
- Janesville
- La Crosse
- Madison
- Manitowoc
- Menomonie
- Milwaukee
- Oshkosh
- Racine
- Sheboygan
- Stevens Point
- Watertown
- Whitewater
