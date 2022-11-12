Slopes iOS app gains Garmin auto-imports as winter sports season nears

Michael Potuck

- Nov. 12th 2022 11:57 am PT

Apps & Updates
Slopes app Garmin support
0 Comments

Apple Design Award-winning ski and snowboard tracking app Slopes has received another handy update ahead of winter arriving in the Northern Hemisphere. Now Garmin users can set up auto-imports and even bring in past ski/riding data from the last five years.

Along with iOS 16.1 launching at the end of October, Slopes debuted support for Live Activities. Now the app is back with another release to offer a seamless experience with Garmin smartwatches.

Slopes version 2022.15 details:

  • Garmin Watch auto-imports. If you’re a Garmin Watch wearer, you can now connect Slopes to Garmin Connect and we’ll automatically import your ski and snowboard activities as soon as they upload.
  • This gets you the best of both worlds: you can keep using your Garmin device to record, and at the end of the day you get the awesome interactive replays, 3D maps, friend leaderboards, and more!
  • When you make the connection between Garmin and Slopes, we’ll automatically import the last 5 years of ski data (ignoring any duplicates of data already in Slopes).
  • Activities imported via Garmin Connect will include heart rate data, too.
  • Head to Account -> Online Integrations to get started.

If you haven’t tried out Slopes before, it features a fantastic Apple Watch app along with the iOS app (available for Android too).

Slopes is a free download with in-app purchases available to unlock all of the app’s features.

