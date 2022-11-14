Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $399 off, AirPods Pro 2 $230, Twelve South gear, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro starting from $800 to kick off the new week. Then go score a rare discount on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2, as pricing drops even further to $230. And if you’re rocking an M2 MacBook, Twelve South’s popular laptop stands are now down to some of the best prices ever from $47. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now starting from $800

After seeing the new M2 models go up for sale for the first time, Best Buy is now clearing out previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros. Delivering some of the best discounts ever, pricing starts at $799.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB configuration. Like many of the other models on sale, that $299 in savings marks for the second-best markdown to date at within $1 of the all-time low that is well below previous offers. You can also save as much as $399 on higher-end capacities like the 512GB model at $1,000.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 see rare discount to $230

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2. Now on sale for $230, this is only the fourth discount to date from the usual $249 going rate, and comes within $7 of the all-time low set once before for Prime members. This is the second-best price to date, too, at $4 under our previous mention.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Twelve South MacBook stands on sale from $47

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Twelve South’s popular MacBook stands. Including a variety of form-factors, our top pick is the latest release from Twelve South with its new Curve Flex dropping down to $68. Normally selling for $80, this is only the third chance to save so far and a notable 15% price cut. Today’s offer is also $2 under the lowest we’ve seen prior, and a new all-time low, as well.

Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last month with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

