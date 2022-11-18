Verizon launches free 30-day eSIM trials with 100GB data, unlimited talk and text

Nov. 18th 2022

Verizon
Verizon is following T-Mobile’s lead and making it seamless and free to test out its network. With the new eSIM trials, you can start 30 days of service with Verizon to test out its 5G/4G coverage and performance.

T-Mobile was the first major carrier to launch eSIM trials back in 2021 and Visible which runs on Verizon’s network did the same at the start of 2022.

Earlier this month, AT&T’s Cricket Wireless joined in on the fun, and today Verizon officially launched free 30-day eSIM trials (via The Verge).

As a refresher, other than the instant and easy setup, one of the biggest benefits of eSIM trials is you can see the signal for both your current carrier and the one you’re testing simultaneously.

And you can decide to keep using your existing carrier and number for phone calls while using the trial for cellular data.

How to try Verizon for free via eSIM

Free trial features and requirements

  • Keep your current service and number while being able to test out Verizon
  • Totally free with no credit card or credit check required
  • 30-day trial with 100GB of 5G/4G data plus unlimited talk and text
  • Must have a compatible iPhone or Android smartphone with eSIM (iPhone XS and later)
  • Your smartphone must be unlocked
  • Must be in the US and not have tried Verizon Test Drive in the last 12 months

For a closer look at Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T, and more, check out our full guide:

