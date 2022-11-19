Apple @ Work: Jamf launches Jamf Ventures to invest in projects that enhance security and usage within Apple’s ecosystem

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Jamf recently announced the launch of Jamf Ventures, an investment fund that is focused on early-stage companies across the globe and will invest in projects related to enhancing security and transformational power within Apple’s ecosystem.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

The fund is focused on early-stage companies across the globe that will provide strategic value to Jamf customers. Jamf Ventures first investment through fund is SwiftConnect.

SwiftConnect is a provider of cloud-based software that connects disparate access control systems across owner and enterprise portfolios with mobile credential platforms, user directories – and other systems that influence physical access requirements. In addition to streamlining the access management process, SwiftConnect also links its customers to a virtual badge on their mobile device.

Jamf Ventures creates partnerships with innovative technology companies in order to accelerate growth. Jamf has announced that it will invest $50 million in startups over the next five years.

“Jamf Ventures exemplifies our commitment to helping our customers succeed with Apple through the most innovative, powerful and scalable Apple Enterprise Management platform and partnerships available,” said Jake Mosey, VP of Jamf Ventures. “By joining forces with other true innovators, we will be able to continue to bring solutions to Jamf Nation that helps them with connecting, managing and protecting their Apple fleet.”

Jamf’s portfolio companies will also have access to Jamf’s extensive APIs, technologies and IT research expertise. Jamf is a complementary addition to our impressive roster of property tech investors and we are excited to be an inaugural member of Jamf Ventures,” said Chip Kruger, CEO, SwiftConnect. “As an IT and InfoSec expert, Jamf brings their unique insights on the intersection of physical and digital security, as well as how personal technology in the enterprise can drive employee experiences. We’re grateful for their partnership and look forward to the future together.

9to5Mac’s Take on Jamf Ventures

Jamf Ventures is something I’ve been pondering for the last few weeks, and I think it’s a really exciting announcement overall. Jamf knows the Apple ecosystem. They know the pitfalls that organizations have with technology, so they are well-positioned to help these companies navigate the early start-up stages.

For Jamf shareholders and customers, it gives Jamf the opportunity to invest in early stage companies which have the potential to provide incredible returns in the future.

Overall, Jamf is positioning itself to be the go-to venture capital provider for companies building around the Apple ecosystem in the enterprise. I’m excited to see what sort of partnerships Jamf Ventures can bring about in the future.

