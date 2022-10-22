Apple @ Work: Apple MDM vendors moving into the security space benefits Apple and its customers

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen announcements from Mosyle, Jamf, and Kandji related to expanding their product portfolios to solve more problems. As Apple continues to grow as an endpoint in the enterprise, it needs to become further entrenched in the organization’s security posture. Companies need solutions for endpoint protection, malware protection, app catalogs, identity management, and more.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 100s of Macs, and 100s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Why MDM vendors are moving past just managing devices

From a technical standpoint, enterprises need endpoint protection and reporting. They need enterprise anti-malware tools. They need tools to manage identities. They need tools to manage devices and the security of those devices. They need tools that can be deployed within their existing infrastructure. They need supported solutions that their team can deploy and manage ongoing. As companies build out their complete device security program, it makes sense to work with vendors who can provide multiple solutions under one billing and technical relationship. As you move through your deployment, there’s less back and forth between multiple vendors. All of the needed things to make your Mac deployment successful can be purchased, planned out, and implemented with a single vendor relationship. For an IT team that’s likely understaffed and overworked, streamlining a vital aspect of your IT infrastructure is critical.

From a business standpoint, companies that have traditionally sold device management solutions are moving beyond that because they like money. I say that jokingly, but it’s true. It’s a business opportunity to provide additional services to your existing clients in order to raise your average revenue per user. It makes sense right? Enterprises with Macs need more than just device management, and they’re willing to pay companies to provide solutions. A company that already develops device management software and solution can easily transition into building out the solutions companies need to meet all their regulatory and business requirements. It’s a win-win situation for everyone. The company gets more money, and its customers get the right solution that meets all of its business needs.

Why Apple loves the trend

Apple has two goals in the enterprise:

Sell as many devices as they can ship

Ensure those devices are managed

I’ve said in past articles, Apple’s competitor with Apple Business Essentials isn’t other MDM vendors. It’s unmanaged devices. Unmanaged devices are a huge risk for companies because they can’t control them. They don’t know who does what with the device or what apps are on it. They can’t manage it or push out updates to it. When you have unmanaged devices roaming around your network, there’s no telling what kind of security risks they might introduce. When this happens, it’s bad for Apple as an endpoint device. Apple makes money by selling devices. In the enterprise specifically, they want to sell a lot of Macs.

Apple loves the trend of companies that specialize in Macs providing more specialized software solutions for those Macs. A healthy and secure endpoint is a win for Apple, a win for the customer, and a win for the vendor providing the security solution. Both Apple and its customers benefit when the endpoint is managed properly. It’s a win-win situation that improves security, reduces costs, and increases productivity. Apple doesn’t need to compete with Jamf, Kandji, or Mosyle. An IT manager who buys their complete device management and security tools from a vendor who specializes in Apple is a customer who will have a great Mac experience and likely keep purchasing Macs in the future.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: