Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ for free on Apple TV+

Benjamin Mayo

Nov. 23rd 2022

Apple TV+ is the exclusive streaming home of Peantus and Charlie Brown, including classic specials and new originals.

For the holidays, Apple TV+ is streaming A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving free for a limited time. In the last two years, Apple partnered with PBS to broadcast the Peanuts holiday specials on free-to-air TV. However, this year, they are streaming only.

Although the specials are not on normal TV, Apple is offering free windows to stream them so everyone can enjoy them if they want to — without having to pay.

So, if you don’t have Apple TV+ and want to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving to get in the festive spirit, the free period is today (November 23) through Sunday (November 27). Watch for free by following this link, or opening the Apple TV app on your supported device.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ will stream for free from December 22 through December 25.

Year round, you can stream the Peanuts library — including many classic specials, newly commissioned specials, original series and documentary films — with an Apple TV+ subscription. Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month — get a seven day free trial here for new members.

New Charlie Brown content will be arriving on the service next week on December 2, including new holiday-themed episodes of the The Snoopy Show.

Apple TV+ can be watched on any device that can run the Apple TV app (iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, and more). You can also watch on a PC in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac.

