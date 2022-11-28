Apple continues to test ‘Security Response’ feature in iOS 16.2 beta with new update

Apple last month released iOS 16.2 beta, and the update brings the Freeform app, improvements to the Home app, and a feature called “Rapid Security Response” that will provide quick security patches to iOS without the need to install an entire new version of the operating system. Now, the company is once again testing the feature with a new Security Response update that has just been released to beta users.

The first Security Response update for users running iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 beta was released on November 16. However, at the time, Apple confirmed that the update doesn’t contain any security patches as the company was just testing the new system to deliver such patches.

While the first update was named “iOS 16.2 (a) (20C5049e),” today’s update is “iOS 16.2 (b) (20C7750490f).” It’s unclear at this point whether the update actually includes a security patch or whether Apple is simply once again testing the new Rapid Security Response system to demonstrate how it works in a real life scenario.

Once the feature becomes available to everyone, Apple will be able to quickly fix security exploits without having to release a new version of iOS just for this. It will work pretty much the same way as the small security updates released for macOS.

More about iOS 16.2

As mentioned before, iOS 16.2 does indeed come with some interesting changes. For instance, the Freeform collaboration app is now available to iPad, iPhone, and Mac users.

There are also changes to the Home app, updates to the Weather app, and more. Apple has also introduced a new architecture for the Home app, an option to turn off the wallpaper when Always-On is enabled on the iPhone 14 Pro, and new widgets.

Here’s a rundown of everything we’ve discovered so far:

According to reporting from Bloomberg, iOS 16.2 is currently slated for a release sometime in mid-December. As always, it’s possible these updates are delayed or features are removed based on development and testing progress over the next month. You can install iOS 16.2 beta by enrolling your device in the Apple Beta Software Program.

