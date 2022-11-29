Kensington launches SlimBlade Pro Trackball with ambi design, customizability, AES encryption, more

Kensington is out with a new Mac/PC accessory today that takes its trackball offerings up a notch. Designed for creative professionals, prosumers, and more, the SlimBlade Trackball Pro comes with an ambidextrous design, plenty of customizability, highly-accurate optical tracking, 128-bit AES encryption, wireless/wired support, and more.
Kensington announced the SlimBlade Pro Trackball in a press release today:
“Ideal for creative professionals, office workers, and prosumers, the plug and play SlimBlade Pro Trackball is PC and Mac® compatible and delivers unparalleled flexibility with the ability to choose between Bluetooth®, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connection options. Equipped with a rechargeable battery that provides up to four months of uninterrupted usage, the new SlimBlade Pro is a nimble, finger-operated trackball that delivers outstanding accuracy, comfort, and control.”
SlimBlade Pro Trackball specs
- Precision Movement with Twist Scrolling – The large 55mm trackball lets users scroll up and down web pages and documents with quick precision via a simple twist.
- Ambidextrous Design with Sleek, Low-Profile Footprint – The low-profile shape allows all-day comfort for both right-handed and left-handed users. Compared to a traditional mouse, the SlimBlade Pro requires less desktop space to operate, and requires less hand and wrist movement, making it more comfortable during extended use.
- Superior Optical Tracking Technology – Dual sensors accurately track the large 55mm ball, providing highly-accurate and responsive cursor tracking and scrolling, and giving users more precise cursor control.
- Flexible Control Customization – Free downloadable KensingtonWorks™ software enables users to customize SlimBlade Pro by assigning a wide variety of program functions to each of four individual buttons and four combo buttons.
- 128-bit AES Encryption – Government-grade 128-bit AES encryption provides enhanced security to deter hackers from monitoring the wireless connection and capturing sensitive information.
- Wired, wireless, and dongle connectivity – Works via USB-C for wired, Bluetooth or 2.4GHz dongle for wireless connections
- 4-month battery life
- Mac and PC compatible
- Price – $119.99
The SlimBlade Pro Trackball is available now direct from Kensington. Check out the promo video below for a closer look.
