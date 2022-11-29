Kensington launches SlimBlade Pro Trackball with ambi design, customizability, AES encryption, more

Kensington is out with a new Mac/PC accessory today that takes its trackball offerings up a notch. Designed for creative professionals, prosumers, and more, the SlimBlade Trackball Pro comes with an ambidextrous design, plenty of customizability, highly-accurate optical tracking, 128-bit AES encryption, wireless/wired support, and more.

Kensington announced the SlimBlade Pro Trackball in a press release today:

“Ideal for creative professionals, office workers, and prosumers, the plug and play SlimBlade Pro Trackball is PC and Mac® compatible and delivers unparalleled flexibility with the ability to choose between Bluetooth®, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired connection options. Equipped with a rechargeable battery that provides up to four months of uninterrupted usage, the new SlimBlade Pro is a nimble, finger-operated trackball that delivers outstanding accuracy, comfort, and control.”

SlimBlade Pro Trackball specs

The large 55mm trackball lets users scroll up and down web pages and documents with quick precision via a simple twist. Ambidextrous Design with Sleek, Low-Profile Footprint – The low-profile shape allows all-day comfort for both right-handed and left-handed users. Compared to a traditional mouse, the SlimBlade Pro requires less desktop space to operate, and requires less hand and wrist movement, making it more comfortable during extended use.

– Dual sensors accurately track the large 55mm ball, providing highly-accurate and responsive cursor tracking and scrolling, and giving users more precise cursor control. Flexible Control Customization – Free downloadable KensingtonWorks™ software enables users to customize SlimBlade Pro by assigning a wide variety of program functions to each of four individual buttons and four combo buttons.

Government-grade 128-bit AES encryption provides enhanced security to deter hackers from monitoring the wireless connection and capturing sensitive information. Wired, wireless, and dongle connectivity – Works via USB-C for wired, Bluetooth or 2.4GHz dongle for wireless connections

Mac and PC compatible

Price – $119.99

The SlimBlade Pro Trackball is available now direct from Kensington. Check out the promo video below for a closer look.

