Jamf announces new AWS Verified Access feature for increased IT security

Today, Jamf announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services that will help users of AWS and Jamf strengthen their security posture. AWS Verified Access enables customers to define policies or criteria in Jamf that must be met before allowing end users and their respective devices access to internal services on AWS. Now, with the AWS Verified Access feature, organizations using Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to critical internal services.

Customers are able to define policies that suit their specific needs and risk levels. For example, a customer may want to only allow devices that are managed and originate from a specific IP address range, have a certain device risk score present, or have a minimum OS version. For companies that run applications on AWS, Jamf’s support creates an easy to way to secure business data by verifying someone trying to use an application is a trusted user and a trusted device. This integration is one component of the wider vision of Trusted Access Jamf that was presented at this year’s Jamf Nation User Conference.

We are excited to continue working with AWS, one of the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offerings, to help our joint customers increase organizational security while simplifying security controls, said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. With this integration, organizations can use the AWS infrastructure they have invested in, empower users with the devices they love, and depend on security workflows that IT and security teams trust.”

Earlier this fall, Jamf announced that it had teamed up with Amazon Web Services to develop a streamlined workflow for managing and securing the large-scale use of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Mac instances. This new integration allows organizations to provide trusted access to virtual Mac computers in the same manner that they do to physical ones, providing flexible resource allocation.

AWS is proud to continue to work with Jamf so organizations can provide Trusted Access to their users, said Dave Brown, vice president of Amazon EC2 at AWS. Today’s announcement of AWS Verified Access Integration is the next step in a powerful partnership aimed at helping the enterprise succeed with Apple.

