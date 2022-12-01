Apple releases iOS 16.2 beta 4 to developers ahead of expected launch this month

Following the release of iOS 16.1.2 to iPhone users on Wednesday, Apple released iOS 16.2 beta 4 to developers on Thursday. Along with iOS 16.2, Apple has also been testing new betas for watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1. Read on as we detail what’s new in these updates.

What’s new in iOS 16.2 beta

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 include some notable changes. The Freeform collaboration app is now available to iPad, iPhone, and Mac users. There are also changes to the Home app, updates to the Weather app, and more. Here’s a rundown of everything we’ve discovered so far:

On November 28, Apple also released a “Rapid Security Response” update for users running iOS 16.2 beta. Once the feature becomes available to everyone, Apple will be able to quickly fix security exploits without having to release a new version of iOS just for this.

In addition to iOS 16.2 beta 4, Apple has also made the following updates available to all developer beta testers:

watchOS 9.2 beta 4

tvOS 16.2 beta 4

macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 4

iPadOS 16.2 beta 4

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.2 beta 4 or the other new betas from Apple? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

