Verizon 5G UWB now covers more than 175 million people following launch of free eSIM trials

After launching free 30-day eSIM trials last month, Verizon has announced that it has hit its goal sooner than expected of covering 175 million customers with its speedy 5G UWB connectivity. The milestone marks a big expansion of Verizon’s 5G coverage going from 100 million to 175 million in one year.

The company shared the news in a press release today:

“Verizon now covers more than 175 million people with their ultra fast, ultra reliable 5G Ultra Wideband service, and will offer nationwide 5G Ultra Wideband in Q1 2023. The ongoing C-Band rollout is a full 13 months ahead of the original schedule, and continues to accelerate.”

Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg shared a comment on the achievement:

“And as proud as I am to have crossed this milestone, I am equally proud of the way we are building our network – with the most advanced technologies, industry leading security, a robust fiber underpinning and a robust and varied spectrum portfolio. We are building this right. We are building this as a platform for innovation for years to come.”

The news means existing users with compatible iPhones or other smartphones should be seeing significantly faster speeds in more areas.

Free eSIM and 5G Home Internet trials

Verizon is making it easy to test out its expanded 5G UWB network now that it has free 30-day trials that you can quickly start via eSIM.

How to try Verizon for free via eSIM

Head to Verizon’s landing page and scan the QR code

Follow the instructions to get going in minutes

Free trial features and requirements

Keep your current service and number while being able to test out Verizon

Totally free with no credit card or credit check required

30-day trial with 100GB of 5G/4G data plus unlimited talk and text

Must have a compatible iPhone or Android smartphone with eSIM (iPhone XS and later)

Your smartphone must be unlocked

Must be in the US and not have tried Verizon Test Drive in the last 12 months

5G Home Internet

Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is also quite compelling to test out if it’s available in your area.

As low as $25/month with an eligible smartphone plan

10-year price lock

No annual contract or hidden fees

No equipment charges

No data caps

30-day trial

Speeds up to 1,000 Mbps

Check out our in-depth comparisons for more on Verizon’s smartphone and 5G Home Internet and Business plans:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: