Bitwarden announces new Passwordless authentication feature along with DuckDuckGo for Mac integration

DuckDuckGo, the popular privacy-focused search engine, has announced a new partnership with Bitwarden, the open-source password manager. This partnership will result in the first external password manager being built directly into DuckDuckGo for Mac users.

Bitwarden is an open-source password manager that offers many of the same features as other popular password managers, such as the ability to store and manage multiple passwords, generate strong passwords, and automatically fill in login forms on websites. In addition to being open-source, Bitwarden is also completely free to use, making it an attractive option for those looking for a secure and affordable password manager.

The new partnership between DuckDuckGo and Bitwarden will allow Mac users to easily access and manage their Bitwarden passwords directly from the DuckDuckGo search bar. This integration will make it even easier for users to protect their online accounts and maintain their privacy while browsing the web.

DuckDuckGo has always been committed to protecting user privacy, and this partnership with Bitwarden is just the latest example of this commitment. By making it easier for users to manage their online passwords in a secure and private manner, DuckDuckGo and Bitwarden are working together to help users take control of their online privacy.

Bitwarden announces new Passwordless authentication

Bitwarden’s new passwordless authentication feature solves this problem by allowing users to access their web vault without needing to enter a password. Instead, users can simply use a security key, biometric authentication, or a one-time code sent to their email or mobile device to log in to their web vault.

This new feature is not only convenient for users, but it also improves the security of their password manager by eliminating the need for a password altogether. By using a security key, biometric authentication, or a one-time code, users can be sure that only they have access to their password manager, even if their password is somehow compromised. This work is part of the FIDO Alliance and is quickly becoming the go-to standard for passwords.

Overall, Bitwarden’s new passwordless authentication feature is a welcome addition that makes it even easier and more secure for users to manage their online passwords. By eliminating the need for a password, Bitwarden is making it even easier for users to take control of their online security and protect their privacy.

