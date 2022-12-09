9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
- The FBI isn’t happy with Apple’s expansion of end-to-end encryption for iCloud
- Apple’s mixed reality ambitions may include both xrOS and realityOS for future products
- Apple confirms that it has stopped plans to roll out CSAM detection system
- Apple drops iOS 16.2 RC with upgrades to end-to-end encryption, Apple Music Sing, and more
- Apple debuts Advanced Data Protection to bring end-to-end encryption to Messages in iCloud, Photos, device backups, much more
- Apple announces physical Security Key support for Apple ID two-factor, new iMessage verification technology
- MarsEdit 5 lands on the Mac with quick and easy micropost blogging and Markdown highlighting
- Tim Cook introduces TSMC Arizona factory: ‘These chips can be proudly stamped Made in America’
- Apple Car on track for 2026 release, under $100K price, custom chip, and no full self-driving at launch
- App Store subscriptions can now cost up to $10,000 (or as low as 29¢)
- Apple reveals new karaoke-like ‘Apple Music Sing’ feature launching this month
- Report: Apple advances plans to diversify supply chain outside of China
