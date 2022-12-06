App Store subscriptions can now cost up to $10,000 (or as low as 29¢)

Apple is making good on one of its recent promises to developers. Starting today, App Store developers now have over 700 different new price points from which to choose for their apps. This brings the total number of price point options to 900, with options ranging from as low as $0.29 all the way up to $10,000.

Developers now have more flexibility for App Store prices

Apple first said it would add new App Store price point options last year, as part of its settlement of a class-action lawsuit from US developers. This is the same settlement that allowed developers to communicate with users about alternative payment solutions and included the Small Developer Assistance Fund.

With today’s update, all developers have the ability to select from 900 different price points, “which is nearly 10 times the number of price points previously available for most apps.” There are 600 new price points available to choose from, while an additional 100 higher price points are “available upon request.”

The new pricing options increase incrementally across price ranges. For instance, prices increase by $0.10 up to $10, then every $0.50 between $10 and $50, and so on. The price points start as low as $0.29 and range all the way up to $10,000. The 100 highest price points, however, are only available upon request as part of Apple’s efforts to reduce the potential for scams.

The new price options are available starting today for subscription-based applications. They’ll be available for all other apps and in-app purchases starting in spring 2023.

Also starting today, developers of subscription apps can “manage currency and taxes across storefronts more effortlessly.” This will also expand to all other applications in spring 2023.

Starting today, developers of subscription apps will also be able to manage currency and taxes across storefronts more effortlessly by choosing a local storefront they know best as the basis for automatically generating prices across the other 174 storefronts and 44 currencies. Developers will still be able to define prices per storefront if they wish.

Finally, starting in 2023, Apple says that developers with paid apps and in-app purchases will be able to set local territory pricing, which will not be impacted by automatic price adjustments. This comes as an option for developers who don’t want their app prices to change when Apple updates app pricing in certain regions in response to tax and foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: