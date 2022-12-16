DirecTV Stream is getting more expensive, even for grandfathered legacy subscribers

DirectTV Stream, one of the original streaming TV services, is getting even more expensive. Starting in January, DirecTV Stream monthly prices will increase by between $5 and $10 per month, including the “legacy plans” that many early adopters are still grandfathered into.

DirecTV Stream price increases are coming

As reported by The Streamable, DirecTV Stream prices will now start at $74.99 per month, an increase of $5 compared to the previous pricing. The mid-level “Choice” plan is seeing the biggest price increase, going from $89.99 per month to $99.99 per month for existing and new subscribers.

Here’s the full breakdown of the DirecTV Stream price changes, which will go into effect for existing subscribers starting on January 22.

DirecTV Stream

Entertainment: $74.99 per month (Up from $69.99)

Choice: $99.99 per month (Up from $89.99)

Ultimate: $109.99 per month (Up from $104.99 per month)

Premier: $154.99 per month (Up from $149.99 per month)

DirecTV Now Legacy plans

Live a Little: $84.99 per month (Up from $79.99 per month)

Just Right: $102.99 per month (Up from $94.99 per month)

Go Big: $114.99 per month (Up from $104.99 per month)

Go Big Early Adopter Plan: $89.99 per month ( Up from $79.99 per month)

DirecTV said the following in a statement regarding these price changes:

Throughout the year, we invest in multiple product enhancements, sought-after programming and new features that improve our customers’ entertainment experience. We do all of this while managing rising expenses, including challenging programmers’ seeking rate increases that far outpace inflation. As is the case across the Pay TV industry, our customers will see a slight increase on their bills in 2023 that we believe reflects the total value of our services. We do realize this comes at a time when prices are going up for nearly every consumer good and service, and we’ll work individually with our valued customers based on their unique needs.

DirecTV Stream has gotten increasingly more expensive over the years. When the service first launched, pricing started at $35 per month, and there were lucrative promotions that offered a free Apple TV for early adopters. Since then, the enticing signup promotions have stopped, and prices have gone up on a yearly basis (if not multiple times per year in some cases).

As The Streamable points out, however, DirecTV Stream isn’t alone in increasing its prices. Other services, like Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV have also seen similar price increases this year. Standalone streaming services like Disney+, Apple TV+, and Netflix have also gotten more expensive.

Are you still subscribed to a streaming TV service like DirecTV Stream or Fubo TV? Or have the price increases forced you to cancel? Let us know down in the comments.

