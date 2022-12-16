More video footage of Emergency SOS rescue shows what an incredibly lucky escape it was

A couple of days ago, we saw video footage of a helicopter rescue of the occupants of a car that went off the road and plunged to the bottom of a ravine. The occupants were rescued thanks to a combination of Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite on an iPhone 14.

More video has now been posted, and it shows just how incredibly lucky the pair was to survive …

According to law enforcement and first responders, a car with two passengers drove off Angeles Forest Highway in Angeles National Forest and plummeted 300 feet into the canyon. One of the passengers’ iPhone 14 registered this crash thanks to the new Crash Detection feature. In the canyon, the passengers had no cell phone service, which is where Emergency SOS via satellite enters the equation. After the iPhone 14 registered the crash, the iPhone 14’s satellite connectivity feature kicked in to connect the victims to first responders. The iPhone 14 was connected to one of Apple’s new relay centers, and that relay center then communicated the situation with first responders.

The extended footage shows the wreckage of the car having landed on its roof at the bottom of the ravine after a plunge of between 250 and 300 feet. Looking at it, it seems truly incredible that anyone survived.

Check out the video below, and the original story for more details.

