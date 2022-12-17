9to5Mac Happy Hour 412: iOS 16.2 features, HomePods are good, OLED MacBook Air rumors

iOS 16.2 is out with a raft of new features, including Advanced Data Protection in the US, the Freeform app, HomeKit architecture changes, and more. Also, Zac and Benjamin praise the incomparable-yet-discontinued OG HomePod, Tesla cars get Apple Music and there’s rumors of an OLED MacBook Air coming in 2024.
Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
