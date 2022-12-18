Apple reportedly prepping ‘multiple new external monitors’ with Apple Silicon inside

Apple is preparing to upgrade and potentially expand its lineup of external displays designed for Mac and iPad users. A new report today says that the company is working on “multiple new external monitors” with Apple Silicon inside, including a new version of the Pro Display XDR.

Currently, Apple sells two external monitors: the Studio Display and the Pro Display XDR. The former was released earlier this year and starts at $1,599, while the later was released in 2019 and starts at a whopping $4,999 (without a stand).

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple has “multiple new external monitors in development.” Of these is a new version of the Pro Display XDR, which would be paired with the new Apple Silicon-powered Mac Pro. Gurman, however, says it’s possible the new Pro Display XDR might not be released until after the new Mac Pro:

Apple is working on multiple new external monitors as well, including an update to the Pro Display XDR that was launched alongside the Intel Mac Pro in 2019. It is possible, however, that the company’s next high-end display will ship after the Mac Pro, as the computer is further along in development than the monitor.

9to5Mac previously reported that Apple is developing a new external display with a 7K resolution. The current Pro Display XDR has a 32-inch 6K (6016 x 3384) panel with 218 pixels per inch. A 7K external display from Apple could have a higher pixel density of 245 PPI with a 32-inch screen, or it could keep the same 218 PPI as the Pro Display XDR but on a larger 36-inch panel.

Gurman also reports that each of these new external displays will feature Apple Silicon chips inside so “the screens rely less on resources from the attached computer.” This shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as the Studio Display features an A13 Bionic chip inside alongside an intriguing 64GB of storage.

We’re still waiting on more details regarding Apple’s “multiple new external displays.” Nonetheless, it’s interesting to imagine what the lineup could look like. What do you think? Let us know down in the comments.

