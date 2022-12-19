AirPods Pro 2 return to $200 low in Monday’s best deals, Apple Watch Ultra $50 off, more

Kicking off a new work week, all of today’s best deals are now up for the taking and headlined by three notable Apple price cuts. Leading the way we have the last chance to score Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 before Christmas thanks to a discount to $200. Then go check out the second-best prices on Apple Watch Ultra at $50 off to complement this rare M1 Mac mini discount. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple Christmas deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Here’s your last chance to score AirPods Pro 2 before Christmas

Christmas is just under a week away now, and Amazon is rolling out one more chance to score one of the holiday season’s most popular gifts on sale ahead of time. Right now, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 have returned to the all-time low courtesy of the retailer, now sitting at $200. Typically fetching $249, this is still only the third time it has ever sold for this price, a match of the all-time low from Black Friday, and a rare chance to save on Apple’s latest. Plus, it arrives with plenty of time to wrap up before the big day and as one of the best Apple Christmas deals.

Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

Apple Watch Ultra style hit second-best prices at $749

With just under a week until Christmas arrives, we’re starting to see the final round of deals go live on Apple’s latest releases that’ll arrive in time to wrap up under the tree. The latest of these enters as the brand’s most rugged wearable, the Apple Watch Ultra which drops down to $749 in several styles. Marking one of the first discounts still, you’ll be able to save on all three band designs in several colorways each. Normally fetching $799, this $50 discount is the second-best we’ve seen at within $10 of the all-time low from Thanksgiving Week.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini gets in on pre-holiday savings at $599

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini has been virtually absent from our ongoing deal coverage over the past several months, but that changes today as a rare price cut goes live on Amazon. The retailer is now dropping the baseline 256GB model down to $599. Marking about as rare of a price cut as they come, we haven’t seen this model on sale in several months. It’s down from $699 and delivers $100 in savings in order to comes within $29 of our previous July mention over the summer.

The latest Mac mini sports a compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 512GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. And with a new M2 model nowhere to be found in the current lineup, this is the best option out there with such a compact footprint. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro now $99 off

Amazon is offering another chance to land Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro ahead of the holidays without paying full price, discounting different capacities to some of the best prices yet in the process. Starting at $699, our top pick is putting the Wi-Fi 512GB model in the spotlight at $1,000. Down from $1,099, you’re looking at $99 in savings as well as the second-best price to date. This comes within $1 of the all-time low and is still one of the very first chances to save, period.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

LG’s just-released DualUp 16:18 Monitor sees second discount

Amazon is now offering the new LG DualUp 28-inch Monitor for $597. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is still delivering one of the first chances to save period on the new release with $103 in savings attached. This is matching the all-time low set just once before on the new 2560 x 2880 display, as well, and delivers before Christmas. Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other.

Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Alongside its dual HDMI 2 ports, there’s also a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for MacBooks, especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities. If you’re somehow not yet sold on the quirky form-factor, our hands-on review walks you through its place on your macOS desktop.

