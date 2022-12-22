Spark Mail updated with Lock Screen Widgets and improved Stage Manager support

The popular email client Spark released an update to its iOS app on Thursday, bringing new features to users who have already updated their devices to iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Spark now offers Lock Screen Widgets for iPhone users, as well as improved Stage Manager support on the iPad.

What’s new in Spark Mail

With iOS 16, iPhone users can customize their Lock Screen with different widgets from Apple as well as from third-party apps. Spark now also has Lock Screen Widgets so that users can check information directly from the iPhone’s Lock Screen. These widgets become even more useful with the Always-on Display on the iPhone 14 Pro.

There are five different widgets available with the Spark update. With Latest Email, you can have a glance at the content of the last email you received. With Actions and Folders, users have quick access to app features directly from the Lock Screen. There’s also Email Count to show how many unread emails you have, Email by Category, and Priority Email.

Spark has also added two new widgets dedicated to show calendar events on the iPhone Lock Screen. In addition to the new widgets, the latest update also enhances the app to work with Stage Manager – the new feature in iPadOS 16 that lets iPad users open multiple app windows at the same time and even view them on an external display.

Spark now supports Stage Manager — a new way to multitask on an iPad. Create overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view, drag and drop windows from the side, or open apps from the Dock to create groups of apps for faster, more flexible multitasking. Stage Manager is helpful for people who open multiple apps and often switch between them. Think of answering an email while checking your availability in a calendar, referring to a website in Safari, and dragging a photo to attach to your email.

Spark Mail is available for free on the App Store. However, some features require a Spark Premium subscription. The app also has a version for macOS and watchOS.

