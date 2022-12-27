Apple @ Work Podcast: A unified theory of Apple device management

Bradley Chambers

- Dec. 27th 2022 3:00 am PT

Apple at work podcast
Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform that combines MDM with live agent capabilities to manage and secure your Apple ecosystem — regardless of your Mac-spertise. Visit addigy.com/9to5Mac for a free 14-day trial to see how Addigy helps you manage your Apple devices in real-time. Because IT problems can’t wait.

In this episode of Apple @ Work, Bradley chats with Rich Trouton and Charles Edge about their Apple device management book.

Apple @ Work

Apple @ Work is a 9to5Mac series where Bradley Chambers looks at the latest trends and news with how the Mac and iOS are working in enterprise IT environments.
Apple @ Work Podcast

Bradley Chambers and various experts discuss the latest with Apple in the enterprise and K-12. New episodes come out bi-weekly on Wednesday

