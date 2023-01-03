OtterBox lets you have your MagSafe and iPhone case grip cake and eat it too

OtterBox has announced at CES its latest innovation for iPhone protection. The new OtterGrip Symmetry case with 3x military-grade drop protection includes a handy built-in grip without giving up MagSafe compatibility.

OtterBox touts the new case offers the “best of all worlds” with its blend of functionality and protection. And it has been nominated a CES Innovation Award honoree. Here’s how the company describes it:

“OtterGrip features a fully integrated grip that provides a comfortable hold on iPhone when engaged and sits completely flush with the case when not in use. It is designed for strong alignment and attachment with MagSafe technology and accessories without removing or repositioning the case or grip.”

The company explains the “grip stem is made out of an innovative combination of materials that creates a soft-to-the-touch, comfortable experience”

OtterGrip iPhone case features

MagSafe compatible

Integrated grip – sits flush in case when not in use 360-degree rotation Soft-touch finish Flexible to allow for multi-finger use Comfortable for extended use

3x MIL-STD drop protection

Made from ~50% recycled materials

Comes in a variety of solid and patterned designs

Available for iPhone 14 lineup, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 12/12 Pro

OtterGrip will arrive with a range of color choices “from sophisticated black to an array of on-trend colors and graphics.”

Launch date

OtterBox says the new OtterGrip case for iPhone will be released in February, priced at $59.95. Stay tuned for a hands-on look.

What do you think? Does this look like something you’d want for your iPhone? Share your thoughts in the comments!

