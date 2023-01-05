All Delta passengers will soon get free in-flight Wi-Fi thanks to T-Mobile

T-Mobile is expanding its partnership with Delta to make in-flight Wi-Fi dramatically more accessible. Starting next month, T-Mobile will provide free in-flight WiFi to all Delta passengers, even those who use a competing carrier like AT&T or Verizon…

Free Wi-Fi for everyone flying Delta

T-Mobile and Delta made the announcement this week as part of CES 2023. This new initiative is an extension of the “Coverage Beyond” program that T-Mobile launched last year, which gave T-Mobile subscribers free Wi-Fi access on several airlines in the United States.

The new partnership with Delta is a notable expansion of access to in-flight Wi-Fi. It essentially means that anyone flying Delta will have access to free in-flight Wi-Fi, including streaming video support. The only caveat is that you need to be a Delta SkyMiles member, but that’s free to sign up for.

“At T-Mobile, we believe staying connected while traveling should be an easy, seamless experience,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “T-Mobile customers already get free in-flight Wi-Fi, and now we’re partnering with Delta to bring that experience to all SkyMiles Members so that anyone flying Delta can enjoy online access from takeoff to touchdown.”

How is T-Mobile justifying this major rollout of free Wi-Fi on flights? Advertising:

What’s more, Delta’s in-flight Wi-Fi connection portal will be refreshed later this spring with the airline’s new Delta Sync Exclusives hub, which will bring the vision of more personalized travel to life. T-Mobile’s partnership with Delta will enable this new SkyMiles-unlocked mobile platform launching later this year that will feature personalized content, entertainment, exclusive offers and more, from brands customers know and love.

The free in-flight Wi-Fi will start rolling out on Delta flights on February 1. It will be available on “most domestic mainline Delta flights” by the end of this year, with expansions to international and regional routes by the end of 2024.

